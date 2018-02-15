Everyday Olympians: Marathoning mom makes no excuses

I don't know about you, but when it comes to working out, my excuse is that I don't have enough time.

Well, for Olympians, "can't" isn't exactly in their vocabulary, and that's true for our Everyday Olympian!

Melissa Jones trains for marathons while juggling the stresses of everyday life with no excuses.

With each step, Melissa Jones gets closer to a goal that once seemed impossible.

"When I started running, it was, 'Can I make it to that mailbox?' and the thought of ever running a mile, three miles, and beyond, just never even occurred to me," she says.

But working out isn't a walk in the park. Juggling two boys and a full-time job, you think she'd be too busy, but she's found a way to squeeze it in.

"I get an hourlong lunch break, so that gives me just enough time to come out, run as fast as I can, and then get back inside, cleaned up and back to my desk," Jones laughs.

And it's no light jog -- Jones has worked her way up to running five miles on that break five days a week!

"A lot of people laugh and say, 'You're crazy,'" she laughs.

And some days, she feels like she's running out of steam.

"There have been struggles where I'm just angry the whole time I'm out here, and there are so many times that I just don't want to do it, but I've never regretted actually getting up and going. I have regretted the times that I have not gone, and that's not a good feeling," Jones says.

The words that keep her on pace are, "Take the 'can't' out of the equation all together," she says.

She says there's never an excuse to miss!

"I better have the flu or something. Otherwise, there is no excuse -- you take that out of the equation. It's kinda like getting up and going to work every day -- we don't want to do it, but we have to," Jones says.

Her drive and determination keep pushing her forward.

"It took years of training and trying and failing," Jones says.

Until she finally crossed running the Boston Marathon off her bucket list.

"I had the hugest grin on my face when I finished, and it was just something that I will never forget and they make you feel like an Olympian -- you bend over and put the medal over your head, and it's amazing," Jones says.

Jones says her biggest motivation is showing her kids the importance of committing to something and following through with it.

She is working to qualify for the New York Marathon in November. We wish her the best and can't wait for her to bring home the gold!

© 2018 WMAZ-TV