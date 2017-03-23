Expectations for Cadwell Youth Detention Center

If Governor Deal signs off on a state budget approved yesterday by the general assembly, a youth detention center could be coming to Laurens County.

On Wednesday, the Georgia senate approved a budget that included 22.7 million dollars to turn a vacant Central District Probation Detention Center into a 56 bed youth detention center.

Scott Mall, director of communications for the state's Juvenile Justice Department, says this can bring about 57 or more jobs to the area, but it will take some time to get the facility up an running.

"It takes approximately 12 months to build the facility, and it doesn't open the day its finished. So, we're talking about a minimum of a year or a year and a half or more perhaps before the facility is completed staffed and transferred," said Mall.

Cadwell Mayor Larry Upshaw says the building was built in 1988 and closed in 2008.

WMAZ asked a couple of people living in Cadwell and one resident, Diana Kredlo, says that she rather see the building put to good use.

"It's a good nice facility. It got a good yard," said Kredlo.

Kredlo has lived in Cadwell for nearly 2 decades and has seen crime from youth in the community.

"I've seen juveniles in jail for murder at 15 and 14, running the streets all night getting in all kinds of trouble," said Kredlo.

She says that she hopes the facility will help young men and women find their way as productive citizens in the world.

"You can't put a dollar price on that. If you could save even one, If you had 500 children in there, and you could save even half of them and make them become productive citizens, that's great. I'd spend every dime I had to do it," said Kredlo.

And Kredlo says she would rather see the building used than sit idle.



"As long as they try to rehabilitate them and make sure they have their schooling and everything. I think it will be good for the Juveniles," said Kredlo.



Senator Larry Walker, says that there will be opportunities for children to get a GED, and technical skills

"We want to give the young folks that have run into some trouble the skills they need to be successful," said Walker.



















© 2017 WMAZ-TV