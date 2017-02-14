Facebook fate leads to relationship

For a young couple in Wilkinson County, a "like" led to love after the pair met on Facebook 2 years ago.

After chatting online for 8 months, Anthony Dornbush decided to ride his bike nearly 50 miles from Laurens County to meet Carmen Smith in person.

"The hills just went up and down, up and down. Every time I'd get up to the top, there would be another," says Dornbush.

He woke up on June 2, 2015 and hit the road across Central Georgia to meet his dream girl.

"Everybody was looking at me like I was crazy, and I was like, 'I know, but I'm going to do it because I want to see this girl,' and they didn't believe that I would do it," says Dornbush.

With less than 5 miles to go, exhaustion hit and Anthony had to pull over, but he says an "angel" drove by at just the right time.

"There was a lady by the name of Anne Bensen. She drove by me and was like, 'Do you need a ride?' And I was like, 'Yes, please,'" says Dornbush.

When he finally got to Smith's house, he says everything just "clicked."

"This is the person I've been looking for," says Dornbush.

"If you love somebody, you do anything for them. If they live far away, they're worth the wait," says Smith.

Once Dornbush made it to town, he says he found a home 5 miles away and rode his bike to Smith's house every day to see her after school, until it was stolen.

"So I had to walk, but it was worth it," says Dornbush.

Now the couple is living together and they have nothing but Facebook and fate to thank.

"She's really beautiful. I'm really proud to be with her every day. I try to make her happy," says Dornbush.

Dornbush says he's been looking for a job over the last couple of months, but hasn't had much luck since he doesn't have steady transportation, but Monday afternoon, the same woman who picked him up on the side of the road offered him a job.

