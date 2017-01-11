Failure doesn't define Appling Middle School

MACON - Although several schools are seeing their name on the list for a consecutive year, not every school thinks they deserve that title, Appling Middle School is one of them.

“I myself wouldn’t consider myself a failing, but I'm going to a failing school,” eighth grader Jailynn Smith said.

She says it’s a label that they don’t deserve.



“Failing means not trying not pushing yourself and if I was pushing myself and doing my best and still failed I would not believe that I was failing,” Smith said.

That’s an attitude not only of students but teachers like Shavetta Thomas as well.



“They are capable of learning and achieving at high levels, it’s just that they have to believe,” Thomas said. “If they know we believe in them then they will believe and then we will start seeing that growth.”

The school earned a score of 51.3 on the College and Career Ready Performance Index (CCRPI) grading scale, that’s .2 more than last year.

To be named a failing school, they need to earn less than a 61.

Principal Christopher Ridley says daily feedback they get from students is changing how they teach.



“We want to not only just teach, but we got to be intentional about what we are teaching,” Ridley said.

For Thomas, she says it’s vital they use the daily intervention period to help students who might be struggling.



“Target the issues that they have deficiencies in and you go ahead and you address it immediately,” Thomas said. “You don’t let time go on and on while a child is not doing well.”



With that extra help and commitment from teachers, all that’s left is for students to step up to perform.



“Eventually accept reality and realize you need to pull your scores up and everyone else will too,” eighth grader Ta’zherara Butts said.

Both students and teachers wish the governor would see beyond those scores.

“Take some time and come down and visit our school come in the classroom with our teachers and students sit with us so you can understand exactly what’s going on,” Thomas said.

10 other Bibb schools are also on the governors list of chronically failing schools.

(© 2017 WMAZ)