Fairgrounds fill up on supplies for south Ga. tornado victims

After Thursday, the Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter has stopped accepting supplies for the South Georgia tornado victims.

They're stopping a day early because they simply received too many donations.

Thursday morning, staff loaded the supplies onto a truck bound for Worth County. These disaster relief items will help victims in Sylvester, Georgia and surrounding areas.

The fairgrounds continued to accept donations through 6:00 p.m.

Supplies they need include:

Large yard trash bags

Baby food

Wipes

Diapers

Bottled water

Toiletries

Personal hygiene items

Keaton Walker with the fairgrounds say the response from all over Central Georgia was overwhelming.

"Unfortunately, we hate to cut it a day short, but like I said, that is a great problem to have and we definitely have been blessed," says Walker. "The community has just poured out anything and everything that they've had."

You can still donate to these disaster relief efforts around Central Ga.

