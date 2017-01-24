Fairgrounds sending donations to south Georgia

The Georgia National Fairgrounds need your help, so they can help South Georgia.

After South Georgia was torn apart, Central Georgia came together.

"We donated two pallets of water," Steve White said. "We decided to do that, and that's what God would want us to do."

"We really wanted to do something to reach out to these families that have been affected by this devastation and by this weather that had come in this past weekend," said Georgia National Fairgrounds Marketing and Sponsorship Director, Keaton Walker.

That's why the Georgia National Fairgrounds is asking you to help so they can help those in South Georgia. Walker says they need items like water, non-perishable foods, toiletries, and cleaning supplies.

"Tarps," Walker said. "Tarps have been at the top of everyone's list. Not only to load stuff onto and get it out of the way, but to also cover up any existing structures that may be there."

Central Georgians aren't the only ones donating. Donna Walsh was just passing through town and decided to lend a helping hand.

"I have a day before I go to see my son in Acworth, so I texted him and told him I think I'm going to go over and volunteer."

Walsh has been unloading boxes full of donations since 8 a.m. Tuesday morning. The fairgrounds will be accepting items from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday.

"You have to look at it this way," said William Seyler, who donated a few boxes full of items. "If you have something and they don't, that little something may help them get through that day."

Walker says they'll be taking items to Adel, Albany, and also to Worth County in Sylvester -- that's one area that she says hasn't received as many donations so far.

Remember: You have until Friday at 6 p.m. to drop of your donations. Head to the fairground's East Gate entrance on Larry Walker Parkway in Perry, and security can direct you to the drop-off site.



(© 2017 WMAZ)