Fairview Hospital receives 'A' grade

(Photo: Wade, Jakie)

Leap Frog, is a nonprofit organization, that collects data on hospitals, gave safety ratings grading local hospitals.

Fairview Park Hospital is one of the hospitals in Central Georgia that received an A.

According to the website, it's based partly on the number of infections, accidents, errors, and other problems reported to federal health agencies.

CEO Donald Avery says less than 900 hospitals nationwide receive A.

"We have an inpatient rehabilitation unit, a surgery unit, we have 16 intensive care beds," said Avery. "Our ER-- We will see almost 50,000 patients this year."

In spring of 2014, Fairview received a B, but since then they've earned six A's in a row.

Avery says the system and process that's in place works for the hospital.

"We try to provide the right care at the right time every time," said Avery.

James Tanner says Fairview Park Hospital has memorable moments for him.

His son was born here 24 years ago, and he had surgery there last year.

"If you have issues, if you have problems, they at least try to answer your concerns and your questions," said Tanner.

He said it's great to have a hospital like this in a rural area like Dublin.

"It's not just almost like a run-of-the-mill hospital, like a cookie cutter run you through in the door, out the door as quick as you can. They seem to really care," said Tanner.

If you would like to see how your local hospital ranked, click here.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV