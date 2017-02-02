There are Atlanta Falcons fans, and then there's Carolyn Freeman. Known as the BirdLady, Freeman is the team's ultimate fan. (Photo: Wade, Jakie)

A Missouri company says they're making refunds to Georgians who bought tickets to a canceled Super Bowl trip.

One customer says nine people were left standing outside the Georgia Dome Wednesday evening when no buses arrived.

The company, SYTI Events, blames Falcons' superfan Carolyn Freeman of Forsyth, the "Bird Lady."

Freeman blames the company. She said she got a phone call from an angry person Wednesday saying that they were told the Bird Lady canceled the buses.

Barbara Phillips of Forsyth says she and a friend paid more than $1,000 total for a Super Bowl package, but were left stranded at the Georgia Dome.

"By the time I got to Atlanta, they were enraged," Freeman said of the about a dozen people stranded at the Georgia Dome

Phillips says when they called SYTI, the company told her they'd expected to fill five buses for the trip to Houston, but instead didn't sell enough tickets to fill one bus.

As of Thursday morning, Phillips said she and her friend hadn't got their refunds yet.

A woman who described herself as an event planner for SYTI said they're in the process of refunding all payments for the Super Bowl trip. She said customers will also be given the option of switching to a bus that leaves on Friday.

"We had hotels and everything set up," said the woman, who declined to give her name.

By email, Atlanta police said they're not aware of any complaints stemming from the canceled trip.





(© 2017 WXIA)