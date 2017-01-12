Falcons fans chat about playoffs

(Photo: Lawler, Suzanne)

The Atlanta Falcons will take on the Seattle Seahawks in an NFC divisional game this weekend.

Most fans we chatted with are excited.

Charley Battle says he's rooted on the Dirty Birds since the 70's.

Kyle Perry works at Hibbett Sports.

"We want revenge on Seattle we had that late call the last game we played against them," he said.

Yea the Seahawks won 26-24 in a game that included a controversial no-call back in October.

Perry thinks this second matchup will play out differently.

"The real strength for the Falcons is we've got Michael Clayborn back and Deon Jones are playing great football right now and our corner backs are playing really well," Perry said.

At Overtime bar and grill, they're expecting a big crowd this weekend.

Tableside the chatter's already begun.

We met Charley Battle as he enjoyed lunch.

"I like w3hat I see Matt Ryan doing I think he did a lot of work in the off season as far as committing to being the quarterback you can tell his quick reads."

But even folks that Rise Up every weekend realize the Birds haven't garnered generational support like a Dallas or Pittsburgh team.

Donald Crawford says he's confused by the situation.

"It amazes me that poeple do not like the Falcons and there is a lot of Dallas fans and Greenbay fans but as a product of Macon Georgia I love the hometeam I love the Falcons and I just hope they win," he said.

