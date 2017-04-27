Thursday, a community still in mourning came together to honor two blue lives lost. Our Madison Cavalchire was there and has more from the families of the fallen officers.

You probably remember Officer Nicholas Smarr and Officer Jody Smith. They're the two police officers from Americus who were shot and killed in the line of duty back in December, after responding to a domestic call.

In Americus, winter has come and gone, but for the mothers of these two fallen officers, springtime is just as cold as last December.

"Every day is tough," said Janice Smarr, Officer Nick Smarr's mother. "We just take it day by day. If they are looking at us now, they're both smiling, because of what we're doing for them, what everybody is doing for them. Those boys are smiling."

But the sun was out Thursday morning, shining light to honor Officer Smarr and Officer Smith.

Georgia Southwestern State University is renaming their public safety building after the two officers.

Smarr was an Americus police officer and Smith was a Georgia Southwestern campus police officer.

"I've missed you so much," said Sharron Johnson, Officer Jody Smith's mother. "That's what I'd tell him, and that I'm so proud of him."

The names of two friends who fell together will now forever mark this spot on campus.

"They'd rather be here working and planning their wedding," said Johnny Smith, Officer Jody Smith's father. "My son was going to cry like a baby when his bride walked down the aisle, but he'll never get to do that."

If there's one thing Johnny Smith wants you to feel when you see his son's name on this campus public safety building, it's protected.

"It's an honor for them," Smith said. "But it's too high a price to pay."

Both of Officer Jody Smith's parents are in law enforcement. His mother Sharron Johnson is a Sumter County Sergeant, and his father Johnny Smith is a former Telfair County Sheriff.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV