Lt. Randy Parker (Photo: Macon-Bibb Fire Department)

The day before Bibb County firefighter Lt. Randy Parker died in the line of duty fighting a Macon house fire, he was inspired by a message he heard in a sermon by the Rev. T.D. Jakes.

That message was "nothing just happens." It means that everything happens for a reason and that you have to work to achieve your goals.

Parker's son Chandler has held onto that message for two years. It's even become an unofficial motto at his school, Heritage Elementary.

Macon-Bibb firefighters, celebrities, and athletes all sent in videos for Chandler Parker's project.

As the two-year anniversary of his father's death approached in February, the school's media specialist Sarah Chancellor says Chandler was having a hard time. She says they came up with the idea to create a video to inspire his classmates before the Georgia Milestones Test. They would reach out to politicians, celebrities, and even 13WMAZ to send in short videos sharing the message "nothing just happens."

They got responses from Nancy Grace, the UGA Dawg Squad, Macon-Bibb Firefighters, the Florida State women's basketball team, and many others.

All of the clips will be shown at a pep rally at the school Friday afternoon, followed by a pep talk from local firefighters to get the students ready and motivated for the state test.

