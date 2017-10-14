Fallen Green Beret escorted home to Toombs Co.

The body of a fallen Army soldier killed while patrolling in Niger returned to Toombs County on Saturday.

Staff Sgt. Dustin Wright was killed last week in an ambush while on patrol.

After graduating from Toombs County High School, Wright joined the Army and later became a Green Beret.

On Saturday, first responders lined highway overpasses along I-75 and I-16 as Wright's body was escorted home.

