Families enjoy a snow day in Hazlehurst

Parts of southeast Georgia woke up to snow Wednesday morning, and one of those areas was Hazlehurst in Jeff Davis County.

When snow began falling in Hazlehurst, Chase Bennett says he had one thing on his mind – a snowball fight.

“[I’ve] just been throwing snowballs and making snowmen, snow angels. It’s been fun,” said Bennett.

He says he hasn’t seen snow outside of his window since he was a baby, but his dad Ceb says this is new to him as well.

“Believe it or not, I’ve lived here my entire life, and this is like the third time I’ve seen snow,” said Ceb.

When Ceb saw snow, he says he knew they had to make the most of it.

“It’s unbelievable. It’s just been piles of fun. Who would’ve thought in south Georgia we would’ve gotten to do a snowball fight?” said Ceb.

Down the street at Pappa’s Cabin, Pat Conner-Wooten says she has been trying to make sure people have a place to warm up.

“My goodness to have three inches of snow on the ground in South Georgia, you know, it’s probably 1972 the last time I remember growing up here to see this kind of weather,” said Conner-Wooten.

After driving around Hazlehurst, it was clear Wednesday was a snow day that people here will never forget.

