Family, community leaders speak at vigil for Central High student shot to death

Jayvon Sherman (courtesy of Sherman family) (Photo: O'Donnell, Bernard)

The parking lot across from the old Winship Magnet Elementary School was packed Sunday evening in memory of Jayvon Sherman -- that's where the 16-year-old Macon teen was found shot to death last week.

Friends, family, and even community leaders gathered to remember the Central High School student.

Both Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones and Bibb County Sheriff David Davis came out and spoke asking for a call to action to stop the violence in Macon.

"Homicide ain’t got no color. It ain't got no gender. 22 homicides this year, 21 of them were black and people want to march on a Confederate monument? March on this,” said Jones.

"Let Jayvon's cries be a rallying cry for us to get it together to spark a resurgence in our community to do the right thing,” said Davis.

Sherman's father, Joseph Sherman, says the only way to stop the violence is for people in the community to speak up.

"Anybody that can help, I want them to help. Don't feel bad, call in anonymously or whatever. Not only for my kid but for everybody, anybody's kid. Anybody's mother, father. He wasn't only my son, he was her son, he was everybody's son. And that's why the community turned out. It hurts. It's everybody's son. It could be me walking to the store and I'm shot. For what reason? We're tired of it. It doesn’t make sense,” said Sherman.

If you know anything about what happened to Jayvon Sherman, call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

