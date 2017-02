Fire on Hillyer Ave. in Macon

A family is safe after their house caught fire early Thursday morning. According to Macon-Bibb Fire Dispatch, the call came in at 12:30 a.m. on Hillyer Avenue. The fire started in the attic.

The family was inside of the home when the fire started, but everyone made it out safely.

Investigators are still determining what caused the fire.

