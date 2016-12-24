Crawford County family receives an unexpected surprise

(Photo: Wade, Jakie)

We have an update on the story of a Crawford County man who was nearly beaten to death and had his car stolen.

Brandon Howell needed a car not just for himself, but for his newborn son who had his own medical needs.

As our Gabrielle Dawkins reports, some generous people came through and remind us all of what the season is all about.

Warner Robins police officer Brad Boardwell says that this is the season for giving.

"We're going to give this couple everything we've got for them," said Boardwell.



The last time we reported on Brandon Howell, he was recovering from a severe beating.



"I couldn't really pick up stuff over 15 pounds for the first three or four months. They told me that if I were to get hit in the head or something fell and hit me in the head it would kill me," said Howell.

Howell didn't die. He had too much to live for -- his fiancee Macayla Lawson and their weeks old baby boy, Brantley.

Now, this dad has a car stuffed with baby supplies and so much more.



"At first I wasn't expecting all of this, and then it's like a dream just come true. I'm really stress free, but right now. I'm just speechless," said Howell.



What makes this story even more special is that Howell admits he's had run ins with the law before.



"People can't just judge you for your past. They judge you for who you really are," said Howell.

He's thankful that officer Boardwell didn't hold it against him.



"Just because he might have had a bad time or two in the past doesn't negate the fact that we don't need help from time to time in the past," said Boardwell. "You don't help the perfect person because A. there is none, but B. the people that don't need help don't need help. The people that do need help are usually down on their luck and that's the ones we need to reach out to."



Lawson says having a car is a huge help. It allows them to take Brantley -- who was born with a rare birth defect -- back and forth to the hospital in Atlanta.