Family remembers stepfather killed in shooting

A Macon family is mourning after one of their own was shot and killed early Wednesday morning.

The Fourth of July was pretty typical for Sharnieka Hicks and her family

We grilled, we had a good little time before this even happened,” Hicks said.

Shortly after the party ended, Hicks got a call that her 39-year-old stepfather Kelvin Willis was shot.

“He had no enemies, none whatsoever,” Hicks said. “That’s just what type of laidback type of dude he was. No enemies. Who could have done this?” Hicks said.

According to news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office they found Willis inside an apartment at Pendleton Homes. Willis was unresponsive with a gunshot wound, he was taken the Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

“It's wrong what y'all did, how y’all just took him away from us,” Hick said. “My baby, how am I supposed to tell her that her granddaddy is gone?”

Hicks says her stepfather was caring, sweet, and would do anything for anyone. She says there’s several things she will remember him for.

“His smile, just the good times we had, just everything, and the good person he is,” Hicks said.

She says now the hard part will be going forward without him.

“Take it day by day, that’s all we can do, and just hope whoever did it we get some justice,” Hicks said.

The sheriff's office is asking anyone with information on the shooting to call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.

