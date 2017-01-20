Family safe after house fire in Macon

A house caught fire in Macon early Friday morning.

Macon-Bibb Fire dispatchers said the call about the fire came in just before 4 a.m. at a home on Oak Haven Avenue.





Captain Mark Brennaman with the fire department says the fire was out in 20 minutes, and the family and their dog escaped in time. There were no injuries, and he says the home is salvageable.

Investigators do not expect foul play.

