Family speaks out after Brenda Faulkner's death

Last week, 58-year-old Brenda Faulkner was found dead in her home on First Avenue. Less than 48 hours later, her boyfriend, Jessie Gray, was charged with her death.

Chelsea Beimfohr sat down with Tina and Zanate Pitts, Faulkner's sister and niece, who say the last few days have been unimaginable.

"I never wanted her to be with him, but that was her decision," says Tina. "I got a call that her boyfriend had beaten her to death, and I couldn't believe it."

Tina says that call came from her other sister, Sandra. According to Tina, Gray and Faulkner had been dating for over two years, but she had a bad feeling about him from the start.

"I never cared for him. I never liked him at all," says Tina.

Just two days before Faulkner's death, Tina says she was at her sister's house on First Avenue and Faulkner told her that she was leaving Gray.

Tina says Faulkner and Gray had a history of arguing and physical violence, explaining that a few months ago Gray tried to choke Faulkner while she was driving and she stabbed him with a screwdriver.

On Saturday, Gray was denied bond during his first appearance in court. Gray then requested the judge let him talk to someone about his mental health.

"He's trying to play crazy, but he's not. He knew exactly what he was doing," says Tina.

Faulkner's niece, Zanate, says Faulkner was like a second mother to her and now that she's gone she only has memories to fill the void.

"I'm speechless about it. I'm hurt. I'm disgusted," says Zanate.

"She was on the right path. She just got caught up with the wrong person and he took her life for no reason. She didn't deserve it," says Tina.

Gray remains behind bars at the Bibb County Jail. Pitts says they hope justice is served.

Faulkner's graveside service will be held Thursday at noon at Woodlawn Memorial Park

