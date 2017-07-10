Family wants $15,000 diabetic alert dog for daughter

(Photo: Wade, Jakie)

A Houston County family wants the community's help buying a dog, but not just any dog.

They want one that costs $15,000 and could help save their daughter's life.

Lillith Copeland was diagnosed last summer with Type 1 Diabetes.

Her mother, Danielle Copeland, says no one else in the family has it, but now they say they're doing all they can to help keep their little one safe and alive.

8-year-old Lillith goes through the same routine 6 to 8 times a day.

“Mom, can you do this? Yeah,” says Copeland.

Her mother Danielle says she lost weight last summer to around 45 pounds.

“I wasn't really feeling really good in the morning every single day,” says Copeland.

Her parents monitor her blood sugar through machines.

“She does have a CGM, which is a glucose monitor which she wears on her arms 7 days a week, and it will transmit her blood sugar numbers every five minutes to her, to us, but the thing with those, yes, they help, but they can be delayed by 20 minutes,” says Copeland.

She says that those precious minutes can be a matter of life or death, Low levels can cause her to have a seizure.

That's why she wants to add a diabetic-alert dog to the family.

“The dog is real-time and can alert to her or us and anybody,” says Copeland.

The dog costs up to $15,000 and is trained to react to the chemical change produced by blood sugar.

“There are a lot of success stories out there that has saved people's lives,” says Copeland.

With her parents and two siblings by her side, she has all of the strength to keep fighting.

“They help me and I help them,” says Copeland.

If you would like to donate click here.

https://www.youcaring.com/lillithcopeland-797783

Danielle Copeland says that there will be an upcoming for fundraiser in either October or November at Central Georgia Tech in Warner Robins.

