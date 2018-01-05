Fans celebrate UGA Football Day on Friday

(Photo: Bowdre, Erica)

The countdown is on to Georgia in the National Championship game Monday night.

Governor Nathan Deal signed a proclamation saying that Friday is officially UGA Football Day across the state.

At GEICO Insurance in Macon, they've got over 5,000 employees, and many folks traded in green for something more in line with Dawg Nation. Marvel Burgess is a dawg fan.

"I'm seeing a lot of red-and-black, and as you can see, I've got my red-and-black on," she said. "That was a good move on Governor Deal's part."

The threads are one thing, but Debra Merritt matched her fingernail polish and her bling.

"Is there any other color to wear today?" she bragged.

Tyler Arthur graduated from John Milledge but still says he bleeds red-and-black.

"And I had the Georgia jacket and the Georgia undershirt -- you have to have all of that," he said.

Arthur went one step further and predicted a game score.

"Jake Fromm's going to take it to Alabama and we're going to get that W, 45-28 -- mark my words," he said.

There is one person that isn't going to agree with that. Jessica Rhynes has a reputation as an Alabama fan and she doesn't shrink away from trash talk.

"Especially since they're having a winning season, they're coming out of the woodwork and they're like, 'Oh, here we are now,' and I'm like, 'OK, whatever.' They talk way more trash now," she said.

If you need a place to watch the game, the Hargray Capitol Theatre is showing it for free on the big screen. They're only asking that you bring in a canned good or two.

