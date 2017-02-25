Fans meet Georgia Sports Hall of Fame inductees

Fans across Georgia got the chance to meet some of the 2017 inductees to the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame on Saturday at FanFest.

The free event lasted an hour and a half today before the evening’s big induction banquet reception.

There were activities for the kids and also a food truck.

But the best part of the day was fans big and small got to shake hands with the best of the best.

For one fan, it wasn't her first time meeting inductee Jeff Saturday.

"We went on a few dates; he was actually my formal date back in 1996 for the Tri Delta formal at UNC,” said Hope Martin.

The former center for the Indianapolis Colts says receiving the award is very humbling.

“It’s awesome, it’s surreal. Anytime you get this kind of accolade, it is very humbling. You going in with a great class. People have done some amazing things, so to even be included it’s awfully humbling. I am definitely grateful and appreciative,” said Saturday.

