Farmers preparing crops for the cold

Crews at Dickey Farms set out to the strawberry fields knowing cooler temperatures are on the way.

"We're really early this year in terms of bloom," Dickey said.

We are just a couple weeks from the one-year anniversary of last year's late freeze, which now sits in the record books as a billion-dollar disaster.

Reflecting on last year, this year, farmer Lee Dickey isn't taking any chances.

"You really never know. That's why we are putting the blankets out now, just as a precautionary, because you know it could be 28 instead of 32," Dickey said.

Jeff Cook from the Taylor County UGA extension says those few degrees can make a huge difference.

"We're post-bloom in a lot of them, so mid 20s would be devastating."

It would be devastating to more than just strawberries. Dickey says strawberries will continue to bloom, but it's peaches that would take the hardest hit.

"It could really affect everything if there was a late freeze, but with peaches, it's one and done, you got one shot," Dickey explained.

However, with the early bloom across the board, Dickey is still taking his strawberries seriously.

"If there was a late freeze now at this point," Dickey continued, "it just has the opportunity to hurt a lot more than a different varieties than normally would have."

Now, he and his crews are covering up to keep crops clear from the cold.

This is the first year Dickey Farms is growing strawberries for the public to pick. The patch is set to be open at the beginning of next month.

