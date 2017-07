(Photo: Wade, Jakie)

One person died in a car accident in Warner Robins.

That's according to Coroner Daniel Galpin.

According to the Warner Robins Police Department, the westbound lanes of Watson Boulevard from Holly Street were blocked due to the two-car accident. Traffic was rerouted.

Check back with 13WMAZ for updates as more details become available.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV