Fatal wreck stops traffic at split of I-16W and I-75NB

MACON - Bibb deputies are on the scene of a fatal wreck near the split of Interstate 16 westbound and Interstate 75 northbound.

According to Lieutenant Randy Gonzalez with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, two tractor trailers were involved in the wreck.





Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones confirmed that it is a fatal wreck, but was not able to provide any more details.





We have a crew headed to the scene and we will update this story as more information becomes available.