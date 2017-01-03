Close Fatal wreck stops traffic Fatal wreck stops traffic WMAZ 10:27 PM. EST January 03, 2017 TRENDING VIDEOS Shurling drive fatality Body found Single car fatality in Macon Damage in Cordele WMAZ Breaking Live Video Viewer Video: Central Ga. thunderstorms (1/2/2017) Car hits building on Napier Ave. New Year's Day water skiing tradition More Stories Crisp County cleans up after storm Jan. 3, 2017, 6:42 p.m. Fatal wreck stops traffic at split of I-16W and I-75NB Jan. 3, 2017, 9:03 p.m. Body of man found in south Bibb identified Jan. 3, 2017, 1:27 p.m.