Father indicted in daughter's shooting death

Benny Bell

Tuesday, a Bibb County grand jury indicted a man accused of shooting and killing his own daughter.

The shooting happened in the early hours of Mother's Day.

In the four-count indictment, Benny Bell Jr. faces one count of malice murder, one count of felony murder, and two counts of aggravated assault.

The 67-year-old is accused of fatally shooting his daughter Demetrice Bell as well as shooting and wounding his wife.

Bell remains in the Bibb County jail without bond.

