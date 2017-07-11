WMAZ
Father indicted in daughter's shooting death

WMAZ 5:22 PM. EDT July 11, 2017

Tuesday, a Bibb County grand jury indicted a man accused of shooting and killing his own daughter.

The shooting happened in the early hours of Mother's Day. 

In the four-count indictment, Benny Bell Jr. faces one count of malice murder, one count of felony murder, and two counts of aggravated assault. 

The 67-year-old is accused of fatally shooting his daughter Demetrice Bell as well as shooting and wounding his wife.

Bell remains in the Bibb County jail without bond. 

