(Photo: Butler, Nicole)

When it comes to divorce, some people have a tough time adjusting to their new lives and still taking care of their children.

Nicole Butler talked with one father who says a fatherhood program helped get him back on the right path.

According to the American Psychological Association, 40 to 50 percent of married couples in the United States get divorced.

(Photo: Butler, Nicole)

"I did not ever think I would have to go through those situations," Adrian Harmon says.

Harmon has two beautiful children, London and Adrian II.

He says after he and his wife separated they just couldn't see eye to eye, especially when it came to child support.

"When it came down to money it was always an argument," Harmon says.

So his wife decided to get the Department of Child Support Services involved.

(Photo: Butler, Nicole)

Harmon says it turned out to be a blessing in disguise. He got involved with the Fatherhood program, and says it changed his life.

"I needed to be humbled, per se, to understand that, 'Don't be so angry with what's going on, but remember who it is for,'" Harmon says.

Harmon says the state agency has acted as a buffer with money problems, and also provides a sense of community.

"You actually get around other fathers with a lot of those situations and you realize that you're not the only one going through this," he says.

The Georgia Department of Human Services hopes to pack the Tubman Museum with over 300 people for their childhood event this Saturday. They says it's going to be a fun day out for dads and their children while also allowing fathers to know about all the services the department has to offer.

The event's goal is to raise awareness of the Fatherhood program, and it focuses on providing services to parents who have been court ordered to pay child support.

According to Tangular Gray, the director of the division of childhood services, one thing they can do is help fathers who are struggling to provide for their children financially find jobs to get them back on their feet.

"And we are looking to build stronger families for a stronger Georgia," Gray says.

Saturday's event is open to the public and includes fun activities like a bounce house, food, and face painting.

The fun starts at 8 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m. at the Tubman Museum on Cherry Street Plaza in Macon.

If you need a ride, two shuttles will be running. One in East Macon at the Roses Discount Store on Shurling Drive, and the other will be picking up from South Macon at the Roses on Pio Nono Avenue.

