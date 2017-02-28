FBI, IRS seize two Milledgeville bars

Agents from the IRS and FBI seized Capital City and Chops on Wayne Street in Milledgeville on Tuesday.

Agents from the IRS and FBI seized two Milledgeville bars Tuesday morning, part of an investigation that apparently also targeted businesses in several other cities.

Capital City and Chops on Wayne Street were blocked off with crime-scene tape and guarded by federal agents. They declined comment and referred questions to FBI spokesman Stephen Emmett in Atlanta.

Emmett said Tuesday morning that agents from the two agencies executed search warrants at the Milledgeville businesses "as part of an ongoing federal investigation."

He declined to comment further on the investigation.

But he said search warrants were also executed in Valdosta, Tifton and Statesboro, among other places.

Capital City was in the news two years ago, when some people in Milledgeville complained that management was limiting the number of minorities allowed inside. Dozens of people protested outside the club and took their complaints to the city council. But the club’s owners denied any wrongdoing.

Check back with 13WMAZ.com for updates on this story today.





(© 2017 WMAZ)