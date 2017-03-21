Federal hiring freeze lifted for Robins Air Logistics Complex

Robins Air Force Base (Photo: 13WMAZ)

Even though President Donald Trump’s proposed budget includes many cuts, we're told the Air Logistics Center at Robins Air Force Base won't be taking a hit.

WMAZ has learned that the logistics center received an exemption from the federal hiring freeze.

According to Brigadier General John Kubinec, the center received its exemption letter on Friday.

General Kubinec says although they're back in the hiring business -- they have already started looking for ways to be resourceful to handle the workload.

“We have a need for manpower, but when you don't have the manpower, it makes you think more,” said Kubinec. “It makes you think [about] your processes and how you improve the processes even better. It’s been a little bit of a motivator for us to even think through our processes at that next level of detail to try to get even better with that.”

General Kubinec says they are focusing on getting roughly 400 new workers hired and trained quickly.

He says this will be a big key to the future success of Robins Air Force Base.

