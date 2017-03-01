Feds raid home of former Statesboro councilman who had ties to raided Milledgeville bars

Federal agents at the home of former Statesboro Councilman Will Britt on Tuesday morning.

As federal agents raided two Milledgeville bars Tuesday morning, they were also raiding the home of a former Statesboro city councilman.

The agents showed up at Will Britt's home early and spent hours going through it collecting evidence, according to WTOC-TV, a CBS affiliate in Savannah.

Britt and his brother have had ties to two of the Bars in Milledgeville that were locked down by agents Tuesday morning, according to WTOC.

Capital City and Chops on Wayne Street were blocked off with crime-scene tape and guarded by federal agents early Tuesday. Both remained closed Wednesday.

Agents declined to comment on the raids and referred questions to FBI spokesman Stephen Emmett in Atlanta.

Emmett said Tuesday morning that agents from the two agencies executed search warrants at the Milledgeville businesses "as part of an ongoing federal investigation."

Britt served three terms as a councilman, beginning in 2003, including time as mayor pro tem. He announced in 2015 that he would not seek reelection. His business ventures include real estate and concert promotions, according to WTOC.

Search warrants were also executed in Valdosta and Tifton, according to the FBI.





Agents from the IRS and FBI seized Capital City and Chops on Wayne Street in Milledgeville on Tuesday.

(© 2017 WMAZ)