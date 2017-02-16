FEMA continues to help tornado victims

FEMA has been continuing to help victims from last month's tornadoes.

This Saturday, February 18th, the disaster recovery center in Crisp County will close at 5 p.m..

FEMA says it has has already helped 60 people in the county.

Shady Lane Mobile Home Park was one of the hard-hit areas in Cordele.

That's where a tree came crashing into Mary Arnold's home.

The damage came to about $9,000, and FEMA was able to help her with $5,000.

Arnold says anyone who still needs help should use the center before it closes.

"Because they take so much of the pressure off of you. Pick up the phone, call, go to them if they have a center. That will save them so much of the phone call for this and the phone call to do that, because they are there for us," she says.

FEMA wants to remind those who were affected that they are a phone call, mouse click, or app away.

You can reach them at 1-800-621-3362, or their website by clicking here.

The first step is registering, and the deadline for that is March 27th.

(© 2017 WMAZ)