FEMA Disaster Recovery Center opens in Crisp County on Monday

FEMA Disaster Recovery Center opens in Crisp County

There's now a new place to get help from FEMA if you were affected by last month's tornadoes in Central Georgia. The Crisp County Fire Department is serving as a disaster recovery center.

The FEMA Disaster Recovery Center is open in Crisp County. “We are a one-stop shop for residents that have been affected by the tornadoes to come and speak face to face with one of our representatives,” said Renee Bafalis with FEMA.

FEMA and the Small Business Association are two different organizations that are working together to help survivors. “FEMA is here to help in the recovery process to give you that initial jump start,” said Bafalis. “SBA our partner is to here to help you get back to where you were before the storm started.”





So if your insurance and FEMA can't cover all of your property damage, SBA says there’s still money available to get you back on your feet. “FEMA provides the grants, we fill in the blanks,” said Tamim Choudhary with the Small Business Association. “We offer low interest long term loans to home owners, renters, businesses and non-profits.” “Sometimes the insurance money and the rant money many not be enough to completely rebuild your home and that where the loans come in. Just don't miss out on that option,” said Choudhury.

Inside the center there are representatives that can walk you through the entire process to see what best for you. “They will look at your documentation and see exactly what your eligible for and you will receive a letter from us as to your eligibility,” said Bafalis.

