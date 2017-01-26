FEMA grants individual assistance to six south Georgia counties

The scene at Paradise Mobile Home Park on Thursday, four days after deadly tornadoes obliterated the Albany, Ga. neighborhood.

Michael King, WXIA-TV, Atlanta

Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal received notice on Thursday from FEMA that six counties impacted by last weekend's severe storms and tornadoes have been approved for individual assistance.

The six counties approved are Berrien, Cook, Crisp, Dougherty, Turner and Wilcox counties.

“I’m tremendously grateful for the immediate assistance and attention President Trump has given Georgia’s requests for federal aid, as well as his concern for our citizens,” said Deal. “I’d also like to thank President Trump for sending the acting director of FEMA to view firsthand the horrific effects of this natural disaster. FEMA, along with the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency, is working to expedite financial assessments in the remaining counties impacted by the storms.

“Following my conversations with President Trump and FEMA, I’m confident that public assistance for all 16 counties will be approved expeditiously. This approval is critical to the state as well as local communities.”

Deal has requested individual assistance from FEMA for the remaining ten counties presently under a state of emergency as a result of the storms that ravaged south Georgia over the weekend. 15 people were killed and more than 85 people were hurt in the storms that hammered the state Saturday and Sunday. The storms came only weeks after an earlier round of severe weather slammed parts of Dougherty County on New Year's weekend, causing additional damage.





Michael King, WXIA-TV, Atlanta