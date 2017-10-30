FEMA is hiring in Georgia

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is hiring Georgia residents to assist in the Hurricane Irma disaster recovery efforts.

FEMA is looking for people with a background in construction to fill 50 temporary positions in Albany, Brunswick,Savannah and Warner Robins.If hired you will be assessing disaster damage to public facilities.

For more information about this position and other available positions in Georgia, you can visit the FEMA website and search jobs under the "We are hiring" tab.

You can also email your resume to FEMA-DR4338GA-LOCALHIRES@FEMA.DHS.GOV along with the position you are applying for and location of the position in the subject line.

