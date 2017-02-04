FEMA to open Disaster Recovery Center in Cordele

The Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, will be opening a Disaster Recovery Center in Crisp County on Monday, according to a news release.

It says the centers will be staffed with representatives from Georgia Emergency Management, Homeland Security, FEMA and other disaster-assistance officials to help survivors of January’s tornado survivors.

The Cordele location will be at the city’s fire department on 112 Eddie Road.

The hours for weekdays are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday is 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and they are closed Sundays.

Survivors are asked to register with FEMA before visiting the recovery center, but you can also register on-site.

To register, log onto disasterassistance.gov, download the official FEMA app in the Google Play or Apple App Store, or call 800-621-3362.

