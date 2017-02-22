Fickling animal shelter causes concern in north Macon neighborhood

Members of a well-known Macon family are running a non-profit animal rescue shelter at their home.

Several of Bill and Kerri Fickling's neighbors have complained, saying the dogs come onto their property and bark at "all hours" of the day.

The question is whether the Ficklings can legally run this shelter in a residential area.

Phil Comer lives in the same North Macon neighborhood as the Ficklings and has kept a log of all the times the Ficklings' dogs have disturbed him and about a dozen surrounding neighbors. He has documented 52 incidents since 2014.

Over the past few days, Macon-Bibb Planning and Zoning has given WMAZ conflicting answers on whether the Ficklings are violating local codes.

Comer sent WMAZ a video of what he says are Fickling's dogs on his property in February of 2015.

"The problem started when we started seeing these dogs in our yards," says Comer.

In a report from February 3rd, we verified that Animal Welfare Director, Sonja Adams, wrote that for the past two years Comer and other neighbors have been reporting barking dogs at the Fickling home.

An animal welfare officer served the Fickling's a noise violation citation on February 6th, ordering them to be in court on March 14th.

"Unfortunately, a lot of dogs that Kerri Fickling rescues are not lovable dogs," says Comer.

On February 16, a Macon-Bibb Zoning inspector went to the Fickling home to see if they were following local laws.

A Bibb County Sheriff's Report verifies that dogs attacked the inspector's car, tearing tires and scratching the car doors.

The next day the inspector sent a letter to Kerri Fickling stating that she was violating zoning by running a "kennel" or "boarding facility" on a residential property. Since then, zoning officials have backed down on that.

According to their license from the State Department of Agriculture, the Ficklings are running an animal "shelter," not a "kennel" or "boarding facility."

After further review from the Planning and Zoning attorney, Pope Langstaff, the Macon Bibb codes prohibit only "kennels" on residential property, not "animal shelters," "animal rescues," or "pet dealers."

In an e-mail to the State Department of Agriculture Monday, Macon-Bibb Zoning Director, Randi Doveton, wrote "we cannot prevent Ms. Fickling's use of her property as an animal shelter."

Comer says the Ficklings keep more than 20 dogs on the property, and that's still a problem for him whether they are abiding by codes or not.

"Unfortunately, over the years Kerri Fickling's priority has always been her dogs and not the safety of her neighbors," says Comer.

Wednesday afternoon the executive director of Macon Planning and Zoning, Jim Thomas, sent WMAZ and e-mail saying that with so many jurisdictions involved they can't say for sure whether the Ficklings are violating a zoning code.

Planning and Zoning plans to send and inspector back to the Fickling property on Thursday, February 23rd. The State Department of Agriculture also verified that they plan to send their own inspectors to the property.

Bill Fickling is the chair of the Macon Bibb Animal Welfare Task Force, which is a volunteer group that works with the county shelter. As the head of that group he said that the county has a problem with "strays" out on the streets. His wife, Kerri, is just trying to help.

(© 2017 WMAZ)