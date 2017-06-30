(Photo: Wade, Jakie)

The Department of Public Health says some water in Houston County tests positive for the Nile Virus.

Mosquitoes are attracted to the Carbon Dioxide we emit, as well as heat and humidity. During the summer time, these factors are elevated, which is extra enticing for mosquitos.

When buying a bug spray, Rick Craft from Georgia's Environmental Health Department says you need to purchase something with one of four ingredients recommended by the EPA.

"There's basically 4 recommended chemicals, repellents that EPA has said: the DEET, the DEET, IR 3535, Picaridin, and then oil of lemon eucalyptus.

The ingredients can be found on the front of the bottle.

Craft says, if you plan on staying outside for longer than a couple hours, to purchase something with at least 20% DEET.

Just like sunscreen, repellent should be applied every couple hours.

