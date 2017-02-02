Finding a Patriots fan in the heart of Georgia

Driving around central Georgia, it is hard to miss the Falcons jerseys, hats and gear. People are getting ready to watch the Dirty Birds play in the biggest football game of the year, but even in the heart of Georgia, there are some people who will be rooting for the other team. 13WMAZ’s Mary Grace Shaw went out to look for the people who will be wearing red and blue come Sunday.

Shaw went around Warner Robins' Martin’s BBQ restaurant and asked people if they would be pulling for the Patriots.

“Never that. No. Falcons all the way,” says Damian Floyd.

It turns out that trying to find a Patriots fan in central Georgia, is not an easy task.

“Why in the world would anybody in Georgia be pulling for the Patriots?” says James Huffman.

Larry Smallwood says watching the Falcons play in the Super Bowl, is something he has waited years to do.

“I think the majority of the people in this state are going to be in the Falcons colors, and we just want one. We don’t want ten we just want one just. Give us one Super Bowl,” says Smallwood.

After standing at the restaurant for over an hour trying to find a Patriots fan, Mary Grace finally got a phone call and found one in central Georgia.

“Yeah, it's good for the falcons, but I'm a Patriots fan, then they just sort of look at me like, 'Ew,'” says Colleen Pinto. She says just because she lives in Georgia, she will stop rooting for the Patriots on Sunday.

“Growing up it was always like go Patriots,” says Pinto, tradition she says she has carried on with her daughter Cynthia.

Just down the street from Pinto, Kelly Denton says she will also be wearing her red and blue.

“We have always just thought it would be the best game ever,” says Denton. She says she and her husband are going to watch the game with neighbors who are huge falcons fans.

“I’ve already got my paper plates and napkins,” says Denton.

Mary Grace Shaw, 13WMAZ