Finish line fight | AJC Peachtree men battle close race

Leonard Korir was able to pull ahead of training partner Shadrack Kipchirchir.

Training partners. Competitors. Warriors. It was a fierce battle through heat, hills, and humidity to take the top prize in the AJC Peachtree Road Race. The winner took the top spot less than a single stride.

Thirty-year-old Leonard Korir is on a streak. Now, he adds another big win: 2017 AJC Peachtree Road Race. He sprinted towards the finish line with training partner Shadrack Kipchirchir. Korir was able to pull ahead. After crossing the finish line, he didn't celebrate. He stretched out on the ground, struggling with cramps.

"That was the toughest race in my career," he told 11Alive. With 200 meters to go, he said he was "done".

"I'm glad I was able to win," he said. "It was my day."

Korir came to Atlanta already a USA Cross Country Champion, USA 15K Champion, and USA Half Marathon Champion. He was born in Kenya and moved to the U.S. to attend school at Kentucky University before transferring to Oklahoma State University. He had no competitive running experience before moving to the U.S.

This year’s Peachtree also served at the USA 10 km Roach Championships. The prize money of $10,000 for first place is eligible for Americans only. It’s an invitation only competition.

The fastest finish time of the Peachtree was 27:04, set by Kenya’s Joseph Kimani in 1996.

