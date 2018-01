A body was found by firefighters during a call to house fire Sunday afternoon.

Macon-Bibb County Fire Chief Marvin Riggins confirmed crews are currently at the scene of a house fire on Dorothy Drive in east Macon.

Bibb Coroner Leon Jones was called out to the scene when crews saw a body inside the home.

This is a developing story and it will be updated.



© 2018 WMAZ-TV