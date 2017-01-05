Fire department gives tips for safe home heating

Space heater on the floor

As the temperatures are expected to dip this weekend you might be using different methods to heat your home.

The Warner Robins Fire Department had several tips and reminders for anyone using space heaters, fireplaces, or gas heating this weekend.

At the Warner Robins Fire Prevention Office they've been warning people for years about fireplaces and space heaters.

One of the captains says he can't even count the number of fires he's seen caused by those two heating methods.

“Oh wow, 28 years? That's been a bunch, a round number I couldn't tell you, but it's been a bunch, it really has,” said Captain Danny Williams.

Space heaters specifically are a problem. Williams says four out of five home heating fire deaths are started by space heaters.

It's something Shanna Murphy thinks about when she uses hers.

“It could catch stuff on fire, and then once they catch on fire your whole- Might as well say if you live in a mobile home your whole mobile home's gone before the fire department even gets here,” explained Shanna Murphy.

Murphy uses hers to avoid paying for more expensive gas heating, but says safety is always on her mind because her stepdad is a firefighter.

The WRFD says when buying a space heater check for a UL number and make sure it has automatic shutoffs if it overheats or if it tips over.

The Department says to keep your space heater three feet away from anything in the room, keep it away from children and pets, turn it off when you leave or sleep, and never use an extension cord.

But, Williams says incorrect placement is the biggest culprit.

“People just don't think about where they put them, they put them closer to them to keep themselves warmer, they think. They put them close to beds and they've started the covers on fire. They put them close to windows and start the curtains on fire. Placement is the worst thing,” Williams said.

If you're using a fireplace, make sure the chimney is cleaned once a year, the flue is open, and you have a screen that does not let debris fall out into your living area.

The department also says it is important to only use dry seasoned hardwood in fireplaces.

If you're using a gas heating source, Williams says to make sure you have working carbon monoxide detectors and that the source is properly ventilated to the outside of your home.