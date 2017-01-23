Fire destroys home in Houston County

A family is left homeless after their house on Houston Lake Road caught on fire.

Houston County Fire Chief, Jimmy Williams, says they got the call around 6 p.m. Monday night that the home was on fire.

According to Williams, the house was fully engulfed in flames when the first crew arrived on scene but they had it under control within about 25 minutes.

Williams says a family of 5 lived inside the house, and two children were inside when the fire started. He confirmed that they both made it out alive. There were no injuries.

There was an investigator on the scene, but the cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Williams says the structure of the home is destroyed and the family lost nearly all of their belongings.

