Fire engulfs downtown Macon building

Right now Bibb fire crews are on the scene of a large fire at 970 Lower Poplar Road in Macon.

According to Bibb County Dispatchers, the call came in around 3:02 a.m., but the first fire engine was not able to get to the fire until around 3:19 a.m. because of a stopped train blocking the path to the building.

Dispatchers say the fire department called to get the train moved then began working to put out the flames.

No injuries have been reported, and there's no timetable for when the fire will be put out.

We have a crew headed to the scene and will follow this story as it develops.

