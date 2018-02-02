Fire rips through diesel truck service center in Macon

A fire heavily damaged a diesel truck service center in Macon Friday morning.

Bibb County Fire Chief Marvin Riggins said the call came in after 6 a.m. for Middle Georgia Freightliner on Hawkinsville Road.

The business was closed at the time the fire happened.

Riggins said the fire started in the middle of the building.

Fire crews will be at the scene for at least six hours.

Sergeant Linda Howard with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says no one was hurt.

Co-owner Heath Wood says the business is fully-insured.

No cause for the fire has been reported at this time.

© 2018 WMAZ-TV