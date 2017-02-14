Fire station and precinct could come to west Bibb

West Macon could get a new fire station and sheriff's precinct right next to each other. Bibb Commission voted to move forward with the more than $2.2 million SPLOST project at Tuesday’s meeting. Bibb County Fire Chief, Marvin Riggins, says this could reduce their response time.

“When we get ready to go out on the streets, the visibility is going to be much greater,” says Riggins.

The county is talking about adding a new fire station and sheriff's precinct on a blighted property off Napier Avenue. This would replace Fire Station Number 3 on Forsyth Road and the sheriff’s precinct on Pio Nono Avenue.

“The traffic load is quite different. We should be able to egress and move in and out of here a lot easier and a lot safer going forward,” says Riggins. He says this is going to make his department more efficient. This would be the only area in Macon with a precinct and fire station right next to each other. Riggins says the SPLOST project will allow the two departments to help each other and communicate more efficiently.

“Our response times to this area and going back south is going to be enhanced as well,” says Riggins.

Sheriff David Davis says this will also allow them to better serve people in the area.

“We do have some common areas there to where we're having community meetings people coming in and so that way they can interact with both the fire service and law enforcement at the same time,” says Davis.

This resolution still needs approval from the full commission meeting next Tuesday. If approved Riggins says the building should be ready in the spring of 2018.

Mary Grace Shaw, 13WMAZ