Firefighters dance with residents at John Wesley Villas (Photo: Wade, Jakie)

The residents of John Wesley Villas in Macon received a special Valentine's Day.

Organizers wanted to plan a Valentine's Sweetheart Ball, but most of the residents are women and were asking, "Who will we dance with?"

Well, 20 Macon-Bibb firefighters showed up to sweep the women off their feet.

The men dressed in uniform took the ladies around the dance floor.

To Ruth Godfree, the dance was a blast from the past.

"I haven't danced with a man in a uniform in a long time since I danced with my husband in uniform, so it's been great," said Godfree.

The firefighters tell us it was a special time for them as well.

John Wesley hopes to make this a yearly event.

(© 2017 WMAZ)