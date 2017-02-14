Firefighters dance with residents at John Wesley Villas

The residents of John Wesley Villas in Macon received a special Valentine's Day.
Organizers wanted to plan a Valentine's Sweetheart Ball, but most of the residents are women and were asking, "Who will we dance with?"
Well, 20 Macon-Bibb firefighters showed up to sweep the women off their feet.
The men dressed in uniform took the ladies around the dance floor.
To Ruth Godfree, the dance was a blast from the past.
"I haven't danced with a man in a uniform in a long time since I danced with my husband in uniform, so it's been great," said Godfree.
The firefighters tell us it was a special time for them as well.
John Wesley hopes to make this a yearly event.
(© 2017 WMAZ)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs