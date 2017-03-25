Firefighters face off for a chance to represent Bibb County

Firefighters from six battalions gathered Saturday to compete in the Georgia Firefighter Competition.

The competition showcased skills that firefighters use on a daily basis out in the field.

Things were starting to heat up as the quick dress challenge started. In it, they were timed to see just how fast they could dress to get ready to fight a fire.

But they really started feeling the burn during the team relay race.

There are four events in all, but Bibb County assistant fire chief Shane Edwards says there's one that stands above the rest.

“The event that most people look forward to will probably be the bucket brigade because it's a lot of work and a lot of times people tend to get wet if there's a bucket that kind of goes out of the rhythm of where is should be going,” said Edwards, “and when they see them complete all of these tasks they are overly impressed with what the firefighters do.”

At the end of all of the events, one battalion will be chosen to represent Macon-Bibb County at the Georgia Firefighter convention in Athens.

