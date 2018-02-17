Firefighters try out for Cherry Blossom Festival's Bed Race

We are half way through February and the Cherry Blossom Festival is right around the corner.

It won't be long until Cherry Street is jam packed with people ready to see the Bed Race take off.

Before they hit Macon, the Macon-Bibb Fire Department is holding tryouts for the Bed Race.

The fire department has won every year they've entered, so the competition is on to try and make the cut to run in the race.

Running 50 meters, the five firefighters with the fastest time will be chosen.

Shemika Bentley is trying to make history as the first female firefighter to make the team but is she fast enough?

"I don't know but I hope I'm pretty fast I mean I'm going up against a whole bunch of guys so I'm just going to try and do my best," she said.

"You know I just want to make a lot of women and brother firefighters proud getting out here and doing something positive for the community."

Final tryouts are next Saturday. The Bed Race kicks off on Cherry Street on March 17 at 1 p.m.

