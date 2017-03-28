Firehouse Subs presents $85K in equipment to Central Ga. fire departments

If you eat at Firehouse Subs, the staff will often ask if you'd like to round up your total.

That extra change is used by the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation to purchase equipment for first responders.

On Tuesday, Firehouse Subs presented more than $85,000 worth of gear to four Central Georgia fire departments. The firefighters explained what they received and how it will help save lives.

The Dublin Fire Department received 11 inflatable air bags.

"It's basically a big jack," said Capt. Tracy Childers. "It runs off compressed air, the same air that we breathe in our air cylinders as we go in a house."

The department will use the air bags to move anything from wrecked vehicles to collapsed walls.

"We could use it and stack bags on top of each other to lift up the rear end of a car or move a car off of a victim," said Childers.

The McRae-Helena Fire Department got a chest compression machine to automatically administer CPR.

"It clips over the patient," said Chief Jeff Hardin. "This actually comes down and does the chest compressions for you."

The machine is critical because EMT's may not be able to get to victims in Telfair County quickly.

"Our closest hospital, it's 20 miles away," said Hardin. "Our turn-around time is usually about an hour for an ambulance and we only have two in service at a time,so this is key for us to have for patient survival."

Baldwin Fire Rescue already had a battery operated portable extrication device, and they received a second.

"We have one in our battalion chief's vehicle and one in one of the trucks that's in a remote area. These vehicles get on scene a lot faster," said Chief Troy Reyonlds. "That tool has arrived on scene more than one time where our battalion chief's been able to access patients and start treating patients immediately."

The Macon-Bibb County Fire Department got a digital fire extinguisher training system that can be brought to schools and community events.

"We've been trying to train the citizens of Macon-Bibb County in the use of fire extinguishers the right way, the safe way," said Chief Marvin Riggins.

The device allows users to hold a realistic extinguisher and practice spraying fire suppressant on the proper part of the blaze.

"This is a lot cleaner, a lot safer, a lot easier to train many more people in the safe use of a fire extinguisher in their home, and different types of fire extinguishers," said Riggins. "It looks real and the fire extinguisher feels very real. So, if you're not targeting it correctly, the flames won't go out."

All this was made possible by a few extra cents added to sandwich purchases.

"When they're visiting Firehouse Subs and they're asked to round up, it pays off," said Reyonlds.

"It's very possible that Firehouse Subs help save a life," said Hardin.

The Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation also paid for eight automated external defibrillators, or AEDs, to be placed in Dodge County schools, and they donated an all-terrain wheelchair for a disabled army veteran.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV